× Severe Thunderstorm Warnings cancelled – strong storms still possible

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lake, McHenry, Kane and Cook Counties has been cancelled. The band of showers and thunderstorms continues to sag south and east out of the northernmost tier counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line into DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties with a few of the strongest storms will still be capable of producing wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, small hail, vivid lightning and brief heavy downpours.

Wind gusts to 60 mph were reported 2 miles WNW of Crystal Lake at 10:20PM CDT and 3 miles east of Antioch at 10:48PM CDT.

