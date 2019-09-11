× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11:15PM CDT for McHenry, Lake , Kane and Cook Counties in Illinois

Potentially severe thunderstorms moving out of southern Wisconsin into northern Illinois counties have prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:15PM CDT for Lake, McHenry, Kane and Cook Counties in northern Illinois. Strong storms are also developing into Winnebago and Boone counties, sagging south into northern DeKalb, Cook and Kane Counties. -.

Damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, dime-sized hail and heavy downpours are possible with the strongest storms as they move south and east.