Person in custody in death of mother shot while driving in Dolton, source says

DOLTON, Ill. — A person is in police custody in the death of a mother who was shot while driving with her children in Dolton, according to a source.

A source told WGN a person was taken into custody Wednesday in the death of Marshia Bowman, 40.

Bowman was driving on Sibley Boulevard on August 21 when someone opened fire.

A stray bullet struck her in the head. She died two days later at the hospital.

Police don’t believe she was the intended target, rather, possibly a vehicle in front of hers.

No other information has been provided at this time.