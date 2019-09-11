Person in custody in death of mother shot while driving in Dolton, source says
DOLTON, Ill. — A person is in police custody in the death of a mother who was shot while driving with her children in Dolton, according to a source.
A source told WGN a person was taken into custody Wednesday in the death of Marshia Bowman, 40.
Bowman was driving on Sibley Boulevard on August 21 when someone opened fire.
A stray bullet struck her in the head. She died two days later at the hospital.
Police don’t believe she was the intended target, rather, possibly a vehicle in front of hers.
No other information has been provided at this time.