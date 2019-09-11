Man in custody in sex assault of girl walking to Burbank school

BURBANK, Ill. — Police in southwest suburban Burbank said Wednesday a man is in custody in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Police said the girl was walking to St. Laurence High School around 7:40 a.m. Monday when a man walked up behind her, threatened her with a gun and forced her into a nearby alley. The assault took place behind a garage in an alley in the 7800 block of Central Avenue.

The man’s name and age have not been released because he has not yet been charged.

Police said the victim is recovering and cooperating with the investigation.