Lunchbreak: Kielbasa and Clams

Aaron Thebault, Executive Chef at Maddon’s Post

Maddon’s Post, New Italian and Polish Restaurant in Wrigleyville

1119 W. Waveland Avenue

https://www.maddonspost.com/

Event:

Wild Onion x Maddon’s Post Beer Dinner

1119 W. Waveland Avenue, Chicago IL

Thursday, September 12

6:00 P.M.

$45.00 per person

** Must be 21 to attend

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-onion-beer-dinner-tickets-68836298221

Recipe:

Kielbasa and Clams

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Manila clams (purged, or rinsed for 20 minutes under cold water)

3 cups of parmesan broth (see below)

1 cup of medium diced kielbasa (can be raw, smoked, cured, etc.)

¼ cup of sliced pepperoncini (seeds and all)

1 bunch spring onions sliced Bulbs and greens separated

1 tablespoon of garlic, minced

½ cups of white wine

Lemon juice, to taste

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Parmesan Broth:

Made in the restaurant by saving the outer rinds from the parmesan wheels. Save your rinds, you can store them in the freezer until ready to use for parmesan broth or tossed in some pomodoro sauce. You can also ask for parmesan rinds at your local grocer or deli counter.

Parmesan Broth Recipe:

2 lbs. parmesan rinds

½ bulb fennel, sliced

1 white onion, sliced

4 ribs celery, sliced

6 garlic cloves, smashed

1 bay leaf

6 sprigs thyme

6 cups of water

In a pot, combine all ingredients, bring to a simmer and allow to cook for at least 1 hour, up to 2.

Strain and save liquid to cook the clams in. If you are not using it right away make sure to chill down the broth to reduce spoilage.

Clams:

In a large sauté pan on medium heat, brown the diced kielbasa, gently moving the pan to brown the cubes on all sides. This can be done ahead of time, but you can use the kielbasa to season your pan for extra flavor.

Once the cubes are browned, remove them from the pan and set aside.

While the pan is still warm, add the olive oil, garlic and onion whites. Careful not brown them, but lightly sweat them until onions are translucent.

Add the clean clams and deglaze with the white wine.

Reduce the wine slightly by turning up the heat until it simmers.

Add 2 cups of the parmesan broth, but do not submerge the clams.

Turn heat to high and cover with a lid or another sauté pan.

Cook for 3 minutes until the clams begin to steam open.

Reduce heat to medium, removing the lid and adding the pepperoncini.

Taste broth for seasoning. Season lightly with salt and finish with lemon juice to your liking.

Pour the entirety of the pan into a serving dish and garnish with the crispy kielbasa and spring onion greens.

Serve immediately. Best paired with a side of warm bread, focaccia or rye to soak up the broth.