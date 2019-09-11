Indiana high school football player hospitalized after nearly drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — An Indiana football player was hospitalized after he collapsed while training in a pool.

A 14-year-old freshman on the Calumet High School football team was training in the school’s pool Wednesday evening when he became unresponsive. He was pulled from the pool in cardiac arrest. School staff members performed CPR while emergency crews were called. A source said a defibrillator was used on the boy to restart his heart.

The Lake County Sheriff and the Lake Ridge Fire Department were called to respond and were on their way, but an ambulance from nearby Griffith was closer and took the call.

Staff at the school were not able to speak on the record, but said they were concerned about the well-being of their student.

The boy was hospitalized in grave condition.

No further information was provided.