Former U of I professor sued for rape & assault

A federal lawsuit was filed against a former University of Illinois professor for raping and assaulting multiple students.

Two former students, and a professor from another University, claimed the accused professor targeted female Chinese students who depended on the school for their visa status.

The plaintiffs claim they were raped, assaulted, or bullied.

The suit says, “He felt entitled to take whatever he wanted from his young students, and he did. He raped at least two of his students, had sexual relationships with others, and tried to sexually exploit many more. He physically assaulted at least three young women.”

The suit says the University downplayed complaints and allowed the abuse to continue.

The accused professor resigned last year, which was two years after the university found he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

He was not arrested or charged with a crime.

He has not commented on the lawsuit.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign released a statement that said it was reviewing the lawsuit and would not comment on its contents at this time.

“(The accused professor) was placed on administrative leave Jan. 1, 2016. He later resigned, and left the university in August of 2018,” the statement reads. “Issues of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment threaten every aspect of our university missions and they inflict personal and professional harm on members of our community.”

The plaintiffs’ attorney says a lawsuit against the university could be coming soon.