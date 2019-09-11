FeedonThis: The Talk remains on the Bears’ offense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As it has been since late Thursday night and continues to be on Wednesday, the Bears' offense remains a hot topic of dicussion with fans and media.

The poor showing by Matt Nagy as a play-caller, Mitchell Trubisky, the offense line, and others in the loss to the Packers have stirred up emotions and have plenty of pressure on the team as they head to Denver for Week 2.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman have discussed a number of topics on the offense this week and continued to do so on Sports Feed Wednesday.

To watch their talk on Mitchell Trubisky, which is part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis, click on the video above.

The Bears' running backs were a topics for Josh and Jarrett to "Buy or Sell" during the Chicago Sports Exchange on Wednesday's show.

See what the guys decided on that and other topics in the video above.

The Cubs took another big hit for their playoff hopes when a three-walk 10th inning by Steve Cishek led to a 9-8 Padres' victory. It came after they rallied from four runs down to tie the game.

Josh and Jarrett talk about their prospects going forward in the video above.