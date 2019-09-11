× Chicago Scene: Details on the 22nd annual Chicago Football Classic

Mr. Gyata Kimmons (Class of ’94 Hampton University) and Mr. Eric Grant, (Class of 1988 Howard University)

Event:

The 22nd Annual Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Soldier Field. College/career fair – 9 AM; High school battle of the bands, 12 Noon, 3:30 Football game kick-off.

http://www.chicagofootballclassic.org

Tickets starting at $20, can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or Groupon. In-person at:

-Midway Wholesalers – 41 W. 84th St., Chicago

-Riteway Huggins Construction – 1030 E. 87th St., Chicago

-Providence Bank & Trust (cash only) – 630 E. 162nd St., South Holland; 7801 S. State St., Chicago; 7949 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago; 101 E. 35th St., Chicago; 4310 St. Charles Rd., BellwoodMidway