A 1st for Eloy Jimenez highlights a White Sox power display vs Royals

CHICAGO – While they have some players with power, they’re not exactly bashing the ball out of the park.

Coming into Tuesday’s series opener with the Royals, the White Sox had 152 homers on the season, which ranked 27th in all of Major League Baseball. Only five players have double-digits in round-trippers this season.

But Tuesday was an exception. Every single run the White Sox scored came on the long ball, and one included a career milestone for one of the team’s young sluggers.

Career grand slam no. 1 for @Lamantha21! pic.twitter.com/53nQKrtVeh — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 11, 2019

Eloy Jimenez blasted his first career Grand Slam in the first inning to start off a powerful night for the White Sox, which ended with three homers and a 7-2 win over Kansas City at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada each homered on the night, while Ivan Nova settled down after giving up two homers in his own in the first two innings. He pitched 5 2/3, allowing only the three runs in the first two innings as the White Sox won their second-straight game.

The centerpiece of the effort is Jimenez’s blast, which was his 25th of the season, and the first time he’d done so with the bases loaded. His hit to right field corner gave the White Sox a 4-1 lead, and the other hitters followed suit later in the game.

Engel hit his third homer of the season in second after the Royals had gotten two runs back, but it was Moncada’s blast in the 7th that left an impression. Crushed to deep center field, it went high up the center field backdrop 452 feet for his 23rd of the season and put the game out of reach.

It wasn’t the way the White Sox have found success in 2019, but it certainly worked this night.