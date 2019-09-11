× 3 men, 1 teen injured in West Town shooting

CHICAGO —Three men and one teenage boy were injured in a shooting in the West Town neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of West Maypole Avenue and North Oakley Boulevard, when the group was approached by someone who opened fire.

They all ran from the location of the shooting before being picked up by ambulances.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, an 18-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and a 19-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds in both legs. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital. An 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. Police said all four had their conditions stabilized. Police have not released a description of the gunman. No one is in custody.