Woman struck in the head by stray bullet while inside her home

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a 35-year-old woman was struck in the head by a stray bullet while she was inside her West Englewood home Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 7300 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 12:50 p.m. when a white car with two people inside drove by and shot him in the back and abdomen.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was stabilized.

The woman was in her house when bullet from the same weapon used to shoot the man went through her front window and struck her in the head.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.