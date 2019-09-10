White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Kansas City

  • Kansas City and Chicago have gone 8-8 against each other this season, though the Royals swept a four-game series when these teams last met in mid-July. Kansas City has gone 1-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field this season, averaging 3.33 runs across those games.
  • The Royals have gone 6-2 over their last eight games, matching their best eight-game stretch this season. Kansas City has won three of its last four road games after going 4-11 away from home from August 1-24.
  • The White Sox avoided a sweep and snapped a five-game home losing streak by beating the Angels, 5-1, on Sunday. Chicago had gone 26-20 at home up until July 22, but has since gone 8-17, averaging an MLB-low 3.12 runs in that span.
  • Hunter Dozier has gone 11-for-18 (.611) over his last five games, picking up multiple hits in four of the five. The Royals have a team OPS of .712 and average 4.36 runs with Dozier starting this season compared to marks of .671 and 3.70 with him out of the lineup.
  • Jose Abreu has 31 home runs and 33 doubles this season, his sixth consecutive season to begin his career with at least 50 extra-base hits. He has 403 extra-base hits in his career, most by any player in his first six seasons with the White Sox all-time.
  • Jakob Junis picked up a win his last time out despite allowing four runs to Detroit – Junis has gone 1-11 in 14 starts with four or more runs allowed in 2019. Ivan Nova has a 10.80 ERA over his last two starts after posting a 0.94 mark in his seven previous starts from July 22-August 24.
