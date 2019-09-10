Back in 1999, Michael Jordan announced he was retiring for a second time. However, there was a bit of confusion at WGN. Former anchor/reporter Bob Jordan was NOT, in fact, retiring.
WGN Archives: Former anchor Bob Jordan reacts to ‘Jordan to retire’ headline
