WGN Archives: Former anchor Bob Jordan reacts to ‘Jordan to retire’ headline

Posted 10:56 AM, September 10, 2019, by

Back in 1999, Michael Jordan announced he was retiring for a second time. However, there was a bit of confusion at WGN. Former anchor/reporter Bob Jordan was NOT, in fact, retiring.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.