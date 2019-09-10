WGN Archives: Bill Murray swings golf club at a plant

Posted 10:54 AM, September 10, 2019, by

Bill Murray stopped by WGN Morning News back in 1999. We gave him a golf club and let him destroy a plant with it.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.