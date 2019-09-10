Stabbing suspect arrested after cutting officer at Loyola Red Line stop: police

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer is recovering after he was cut while responding to a stabbing near Loyola’s campus.

Police were called to the 6500 block of North Ashland Avenue at about 8 p.m. Monday. A 23-year-old man had been stabbed in the chin and arm.

The suspect was found at the Loyola Red Line stop.  He cut one of the officers before trying to run away, but officers tased and arrested him, police said.

Both the officer and victim are in stable condition.

