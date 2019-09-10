See the 2019 PepsiCo Showdown Boy’s Tournament seeds on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, teams found out where they stood in a PepsiCo Showdown tournament right here on Sports Feed.

On Tuesday, it was the seeds for the 2019 boy's tournament that were announced by executive director Joe Trost with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. From the 70th team to the first, those taking part found out where they'll stand for the tournament.

We also had three players on the show - Speer Academy's Christopher Garcia and Damian Sotelo along with Nermin Peskovic of Lake View - to discuss what's ahead for the tournament.

You can also see full seeds below.