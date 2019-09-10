× Pregnant 18-year-old woman killed in Back of the Yards had testified in murder trial this year

CHICAGO — Prosecutors say an 18-year-old pregnant Chicago woman who was fatally shot by a man had testified earlier this year at the trial of a man who was convicted of murdering her cousin.

Police say Treja A. Kelley was walking Sunday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city’s South Side when the gunman emerged from an alley and the two started arguing. He pulled out a handgun and shot her three times in the head and multiple times in the upper body.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene on foot after the shooting and is not in custody.

Cook County State’s Attorney’s office spokeswoman Tandra Simonton said Monday that Kelley testified in June at the trial of Deonte Davis, who was convicted in the 2016 slaying of Kelley’s cousin, 17-year-old Christopher Fields.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said detectives haven’t yet determined a motive in Kelley’s killing, adding “everything is being considered.”