× O’Hare noise plan to start in November

CHICAGO — A plan to share the pain of airplane noise in and out of O’Hare Airport is set for take off in November.

O’Hare will rotate the runways used awhile alternating the direction planes are traveling on those runways on a weekly basis.

The plan will be in place during the overnight hours, from 10:30 p.m. to to 5:45 a.m.

It replaces one that had concentrated overnight air traffic mainly to two east-west runways, meaning that communities east and west of O`Hare received the brunt of jet noise.