WATCH LIVE: Massive fire after train derailment in Dupo, Illinois

EAST CARONDELET, Ill. – First responders are at the scene of a train derailment in the 4400 block of Carondelet Avenue near Dupo, Illinois, KTVI reports.

Video from our sister station’s SkyFOX helicopter shows a massive fire and smoke billowing into the air after the crash.

Vertex Chemical Corporation is located near the scene of the crash. Firefighters are working to stop the spread of the fire to that business.

The black smoke coming from the crash scene can be seen for miles. St. Clair County Emergency Management says that there are evacuations in the area.

