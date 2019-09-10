Mark Carman talks Bears and Cubs on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Right now there are some tough times for the two teams many expected success from this September.

The Bears had a bad start to their season as they lost to the Packers in their season opener last Thursday, struggling on offense in a 10-3 loss. Meanwhile the Cubs are being hurt by injuries as they chase a fifth-straight berth in the postseason as the Cardinals start pulling away a bit in the NL Central.

Mark Carman of WGN Radio was on Sports Feed to discuss both teams on Tuesday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. See what he has to say about the Bears' after the opening week dud and the Cubs' pursuit of the playoff by clicking on the video above or below.