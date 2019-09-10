× Lunchbreak: “Bumpy Salad” – with roasted cauliflower, seared Ahi tuna, kale and more

90th Meridian Executive Chef Miles Schaefer

90th Meridian Kitchen & Bar is a new restaurant that caters to the weekday lunch and happy hour crowds in the Financial District of the Loop. 90th Meridian is open every weekday from 11:30 a.m. until about 7:00 p.m. 90th Meridian is located at 231 S. LaSalle Street in the iconic Central Standard Building.

https://www.90thmeridian.com/

Events:

90th Meridian’s weekly specials are the following:



Half Price Bottles of Wine every Monday and Tuesday.

Weller Wednesdays – All Weller Bourbons are 20 percent off.

Thursdays — $5 discount on all beer pitchers.

Last Friday of Every Month is Pappy Hour where guests get 20 percent off all of the rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbons from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Recipe:

Bumpy Salad (serves two)

Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

4 tablespoons of olive oil

Black pepper to taste

Kosher salt to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

In a medium bowl toss the cauliflower with the olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to lined baking sheet and put in oven. Cook in oven for 6 to 9 minutes until lightly browned.

Let cool before adding to salad.

Pickled Apples

Ingredients:

One Granny Smith Apple (or another tart apple)

3 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of white sugar

Pinch of Kosher salt

Method:

Core and dice the apple.

Put diced apple in a small bowl with all the other ingredients. Mix to combine. Stir periodically.

1000 Island Dressing (Yield Two Cups)

Ingredients :

1.5 cups mayonnaise

¼ cup ketchup

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ tablespoon white vinegar

½ tablespoon white sugar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon cornichon, minced

1 tablespoon store-bought kosher dill pickled, minced

1/2 tablespoon yellow onion, minced

1/2 tablespoon store-bought pickled jalapenos, minced

Black Pepper to taste

Kosher Salt to taste

Method:

Thoroughly mix all ingredients in a medium bowl. Season to taste with black pepper and Kosher salt. Refrigerate.

Togarashi Spiced Cashews

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of already-roasted cashews

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon of togarashi spice blend

Kosher salt to taste

Method:

In a small bowl combine all ingredients and toss until cashews are evenly coated.

Searing the Tuna

Ingredients:

1 Ahi tuna steak (usually between 6oz to 9oz portion size)

2 tablespoons canola oil

Kosher salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Method:

Season both sides of the Ahi tuna steak with kosher salt and black pepper.

Turn your stovetop burner to high heat, place a frying pan on the burner, and then add the canola oil.

Sear the Ahi Tuna steak for about 30 seconds on each side.

Remove from heat and place on cutting board to cool.

Once cooled sliced the tuna into 12 pieces and set aside.

Prepping the remaining salad ingredients

Ingredients:

4 cups of kale, chopped

3 radishes, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of capers

Kosher salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Method:

In a large mixing bowl add the all the chopped kale, all the lemon juice, and a pinch of Kosher salt. Massage the kale with your hands to break down the fibers for about 30 seconds.

Strain all of the liquid from the pickled apples and add 4 tablespoons of the apples to the large mixing bowl. Also add to the large mixing bowl 1 cup of the already roasted cauliflower (you will have leftover roasted cauliflower), about 2/3rds of the thinly sliced radishes, all of the togarashi-spiced cashews, and about eight tablespoons of the 1000 Island dressing. Stir to combine. Season to taste with Kosher salt and black pepper.

Split all of the above salad mixture from the large mixing bowl into two serving bowls. Top each bowl evenly with the remaining thinly-sliced radishes, all of the capers, and all of the sliced tuna.

Serve and enjoy!