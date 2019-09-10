× Judge approves $2.5M sale of Holy Trinity church amid weeping Virgin Mary claims

CHICAGO — A federal bankruptcy judge approved a $2.5 million sale of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Tuesday morning.

The judge’s decision comes as some worshippers at the historic church said they witnessed a miracle after they saw an icon of the Virgin Mary “weeping.”

It was a custodian who first brought attention to what the faithful say is the Virgin Mary holding an infant Jesus with tears flowing down her cheek.

BREAKING: $2.5M sale of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church building approved by federal bankruptcy judge. Parishioners held out hope due to “weeping” Virgin Mary icon. Latest @WGNNews. pic.twitter.com/ultuuGES4W — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) September 10, 2019

Parishioners held out hope that the church would be saved from foreclosure after what they say is a “miracle.”

Holy Trinity was able to avoid foreclosure last year after a generous anonymous donation but issues with the donation are putting the church in jeopardy again.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

41.902328 -87.662747