Judge approves $2.5M sale of Holy Trinity church amid weeping Virgin Mary claims

CHICAGO — A federal bankruptcy judge approved a $2.5 million sale of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Tuesday morning.

The judge’s decision comes as some worshippers at the historic church said they witnessed a miracle after they saw an icon of the Virgin Mary “weeping.”

It was a custodian who first brought attention to what the faithful say is the Virgin Mary holding an infant Jesus with tears flowing down her cheek.

Parishioners held out hope that the church would be saved from foreclosure after what they say is a “miracle.”

Holy Trinity was able to avoid foreclosure last year after a generous anonymous donation but issues with the donation are putting the church in jeopardy again.

