Internet falls in love with two toddlers hugging on New York street

NEW YORK — In New York City, a lesson in love and friendship — from two toddlers.

A viral video captures 26-month-old Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan running to give each other a hug much bigger than their size.

Maxwell’s dad shot the video and says it’s a good lesson in fighting racism and hate.

The two boys share everything, clothes, toys and snacks. They play together all the time and ride to school together.

The boys have known each other for over a year now. They live in the same neighborhood so they get to have regular play dates, and they just started riding the same bus to daycare together every morning.