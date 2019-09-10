Heating to destabilize muggy tropical air igniting gusty, downpour-generating thunderstorms; Tuesday’s 90° may be repeated again today; early Tuesday’s 3”+ rains toward Wisconsin line illustrate the kind of heavy rainfall which can occur in air this humid
-
Tuesday’s t-storms unleashed their most potent winds & rains downstate—local 60-70 mph gusts and 1-3” rains; buckling jet stream to guide cooler, drier Canadian air into the Chicago area with more comfortable air in place Thursday/Friday
-
Muggy tropical air, scattered thunderstorms
-
How does a vintage weather predictor work?
-
Cooler, drier air mass brings a taste of fall weather
-
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
-
-
Rain chance Tuesday, then dry weather returns
-
Severe weather in Illinois, Indiana delays Air and Water Show
-
Alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon captured
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Storms diminish, spotty rain is still possible
-
-
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
-
Early sampling of September weather
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus