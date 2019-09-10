Heating to destabilize muggy tropical air igniting gusty, downpour-generating thunderstorms; Tuesday’s 90° may be repeated again today; early Tuesday’s 3”+ rains toward Wisconsin line illustrate the kind of heavy rainfall which can occur in air this humid

Posted 10:57 PM, September 10, 2019, by
