Girl, 14, sexually assaulted while walking to school in Burbank: police

BURKBANK, Ill. —Police in southwest suburban Burbank are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

It happened at about 7:40 a.m. Monday while the victim was walking to St. Laurence High School. Police said she was walking northbound on Central Avenue from 79th Street when a man walked up behind her, threatened her with a gun and forced her into a nearby alley. The assault took place behind a garage in an alley in the 7800 block of Central Avenue.

Police said the victim is recovering and cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect is described as am African American man between 17 and 20 years old, 5 foot, 9 inches and 5 foot, 11 inches tall, and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a reddish-orange pullover sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack.

Police said he was last seen walking eastbound on 79th Street from Central Avenue after the incident.

The investigation is active.

If you have any information, contact the Burbank Police Department at 708-924-7300.