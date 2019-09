× Gag order hearing in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez case

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge will be asked Tuesday to issue a gag order against the father of a baby who was cut from his mother’s womb.

Yovanny Lopez died two months after his mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, was murdered in April.

The defendants, Clarissa Figueroa and her daughter and boyfriend, want to stop Yovanny’s father from speaking publicly about the case.