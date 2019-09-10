Chance the Rapper postpones tour for growing family

Chance the Rapper is pushing back his tour until next year. But, before you freak out, he has a really, really good reason: his family.

The rapper became a father to another baby girl, Marli, just last week, in a revelation posted on Instagram by his wife Kirsten Bennett.

Then, on Monday, Chance also took to Instagram, with a slightly different announcement.

He called the past year one of the greatest of his life, but he also said it was “strenuous” dividing his time between work and family.

So this time, he’s choosing family.

“When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again,” he wrote.

He apologized to fans in the post, but the comments have been overwhelmingly positive.

“A real one,” said singer Ari Lennox, followed by a heart emoji.

“Go be a dad! We love u!” commented “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp.

Even the United Center, an arena in Chicago and home to the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks, tweeted their approval, saying “We fully support your decision @ChanceTheRapper. Congrats on your new daughter.”

Chance’s “The Big Day” tour was scheduled to kick off September 14 in San Francisco, hitting 34 cities. Now, the tour will kick off January 15, though the Chicago show and his festival commitments are still on.