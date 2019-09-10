Andy Cohen Talks About His New Tour with Anderson Cooper, Real Housewives and His Baby!

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN
DEEPER TALK AND MORE SHALLOW TALES
Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8PM
The Chicago Theatre
800-745-300
AC2live.com
Join Cohen and Cooper for an unscripted, uncensored and unforgettable night of conversation. The late night talk show host and the journalist, longtime friends, interview each other and take questions from the audience. It's a live, interactive look behind the scenes of pop culture and world events.
Andy Cohen is an Emmy award-winning host and Executive Producer of “Watch What Happens: Live,” Bravo’s late night, interactive talk show. Cohen is also the Executive Producer of the wildly popular “Real Housewives” series. Cohen has written two New York Times’ Bestsellers: Most Talkative: Stories from the Frontlines of Pop Culture, and The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year.