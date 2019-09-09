Zack Pearson discusses the Bears after their opener on Sports Feed

Instead, for a second-straight year, Zack Pearson and other writers are having to describe a team that is dealing with a loss to the rival Packers on a prime time stage.
This year could be worse - even if the team blew a 20-point lead in 2019 - since the Bears' were home to start their most anticipated season in a decade.
The Bear Report writer discussed the fallout on Sports Feed on Monday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Did the team need a preseason? Is it time to start worrying about Mitchell Trubisky? What will the team do against the Broncos this Sunday?
Zack answered those questions and more in his two-segment which you can watch the video above or below.