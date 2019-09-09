× With injuries in the infield, the Cubs will call up prospect Nico Hoerner to the majors

SAN DIEGO – It was a rough week for Joe Maddon when it came to Cubs’ his shortstops and their ability to stay healthy.

Javier Baez has a hairline fracture in his thumb, and results of an MRI are expected Monday. Addison Russell was hit by a pitch in the head during Sunday’s loss to the Brewers and is being evaluated for a concussion.

With those injuries looming over the team, and the need for depth at the position as the team makes a run for a playoff spot, the Cubs have decided to give their top prospect an early promotion.

Per multiple reports, the first by Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune, the Cubs will bring up shortstop Nico Hoerner to the team as they begin a four-game series in San Diego tonight. He spent the entire season with Double-A Tennessee and is expected to make his major league debut this week.

The team’s first pick in the 2018 MLB Draft (24th overall), Hoerner is ranked as the team’s top prospect in their minor league system by MLB.com. This past season in Tennessee, he hit .284 with a .344 on-base percentage with 16 doubles, three homers, and 22 RBI in 70 games. Hoerner had a fielding percentage of .939 in those contests, all playing shortstop.