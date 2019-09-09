Sen. Durbin urges FDA to take action on vaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and doctors will discuss the epidemic of e-cigarettes and vaping among young people at a news conference Monday morning.

According to the senator's office, there have been 42 confirmed cases of vaping-related lung disease in Illinois.

Across the country, there have been 450 possible cases in 33 states, and five people have died after suffering from a lung-related illness linked to vaping. One of those deaths was in Illinois.

Durbin sent a letter calling for the FDA acting commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless to step down unless Sharpless takes decisive action. He wants the agency to ban flavored e- cigarettes, which the state of Michigan just did.

The news conference will be held at Lurie Children's Hospital at 9:45 a.m. WGNtv.com will stream is live on this page..