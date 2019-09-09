Peeping Tom reported in Lakeview neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a peeping Tom in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of North Fremont.

A 28-year-old woman reported a man playing an inappropriate video outside of her apartment window. A male witness also saw the offender touching himself outside the woman’s window.

Police were not able find the offender and a description has not been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

