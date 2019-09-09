Midday Fix: Chicken Rich Ramen and details on the Kizuki Chicago Japanese Matsuri

Posted 11:03 AM, September 9, 2019, by

Kevin Yu, Fest Organizer for the Kizuki Chicago Japanese Matsuri and Partner at Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

Kizuki Ramen locations:

1538 N. Clybourn Ave.

1482 N. Milwaukee Ave.

https://www.kizuki.com/

Event:

http://www.chicagomatsuri.com

KIZUKI CHICAGO JAPANESE MATSURI 2019

  • Dates: Friday, September 20 (3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.); Saturday, September 21 (11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.) & Sunday, September 22 (11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.)
  • Free Admission
  • Address: NEWCITY Plaza | 1457 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60642 | Parking Garage Available

Recipe:

RECIPE: Chicken Rich Ramen
All-chicken hearty broth topped with chicken chashu
Servings: 6

Ingredients:
Chicken Frame, 1
Chicken Skin: All available from the chicken
Chicken Wing Tips
Chicken Neck
Chicken Breast, 1 piece
Yellow Onion, 1 whole, chopped
Green Onion, 1 bunch, chopped
Carrot, 2 piece, chopped
Ginger, 1 piece, chopped
Filtered Water: 2 gallons
Sea Salt, 1-2 tsp to taste
Soy Sauce, 3 tbsp to taste
Japanese Dashi Powder, 1 tsp, to taste
Thin Ramen Noodle, 1 to 2 packages (about 6 servings)
Yu Choy, 1.5 pounds, cut into 3-inch lengths (Asian vegetable)
Green Onion, 1 bunch, chopped
Egg, 6

 

Broth Method:

  1. If possible, roast the chicken frame until golden (about 10 minutes about 400 degrees).
  2. In a large pot, sauté the chicken skin, neck, wing tips, and chicken breast until golden (about 4 minutes on each side). Then add all of the vegetables and chicken frame.
  3. Add water, turn stove to high and cook until you reach a hard boil.
  4. Turn stove down to medium low and cook for 2-3 hours.
  5. Remove the chicken breast after 15 minutes and put aside, checking that it has reached an internal temperature of 165F.
  6. Add seasonings (sea salt, soy sauce and Japanese Dashi Powder) to taste.

 

Ramen Method:

  1. Cook noodles in a separate pot per manufacturer’s directions.
  2. Poach the yu choy by cooking in boiling water for 30 seconds.
  3. Poach the eggs by cooking in boiling water for 5 minutes.
  4. Cut the piece of chicken breast into bite size pieces.
  5. Assemble the ramen in the following order:
    1. Strain as you pour broth in bowl.
    2. Add the cooked noodles to the broth and stir to help relax the noodle.
    3. Add chicken breast, yu choy and poached egg, then top with green onion.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.