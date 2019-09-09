Midday Fix: Chicken Rich Ramen and details on the Kizuki Chicago Japanese Matsuri
Kevin Yu, Fest Organizer for the Kizuki Chicago Japanese Matsuri and Partner at Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Kizuki Ramen locations:
1538 N. Clybourn Ave.
1482 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Event:
KIZUKI CHICAGO JAPANESE MATSURI 2019
- Dates: Friday, September 20 (3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.); Saturday, September 21 (11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.) & Sunday, September 22 (11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.)
- Free Admission
- Address: NEWCITY Plaza | 1457 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60642 | Parking Garage Available
Recipe:
RECIPE: Chicken Rich Ramen
All-chicken hearty broth topped with chicken chashu
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
Chicken Frame, 1
Chicken Skin: All available from the chicken
Chicken Wing Tips
Chicken Neck
Chicken Breast, 1 piece
Yellow Onion, 1 whole, chopped
Green Onion, 1 bunch, chopped
Carrot, 2 piece, chopped
Ginger, 1 piece, chopped
Filtered Water: 2 gallons
Sea Salt, 1-2 tsp to taste
Soy Sauce, 3 tbsp to taste
Japanese Dashi Powder, 1 tsp, to taste
Thin Ramen Noodle, 1 to 2 packages (about 6 servings)
Yu Choy, 1.5 pounds, cut into 3-inch lengths (Asian vegetable)
Green Onion, 1 bunch, chopped
Egg, 6
Broth Method:
- If possible, roast the chicken frame until golden (about 10 minutes about 400 degrees).
- In a large pot, sauté the chicken skin, neck, wing tips, and chicken breast until golden (about 4 minutes on each side). Then add all of the vegetables and chicken frame.
- Add water, turn stove to high and cook until you reach a hard boil.
- Turn stove down to medium low and cook for 2-3 hours.
- Remove the chicken breast after 15 minutes and put aside, checking that it has reached an internal temperature of 165F.
- Add seasonings (sea salt, soy sauce and Japanese Dashi Powder) to taste.
Ramen Method:
- Cook noodles in a separate pot per manufacturer’s directions.
- Poach the yu choy by cooking in boiling water for 30 seconds.
- Poach the eggs by cooking in boiling water for 5 minutes.
- Cut the piece of chicken breast into bite size pieces.
- Assemble the ramen in the following order:
- Strain as you pour broth in bowl.
- Add the cooked noodles to the broth and stir to help relax the noodle.
- Add chicken breast, yu choy and poached egg, then top with green onion.