Midday Fix: Chicken Rich Ramen and details on the Kizuki Chicago Japanese Matsuri

Kevin Yu, Fest Organizer for the Kizuki Chicago Japanese Matsuri and Partner at Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

Kizuki Ramen locations:

1538 N. Clybourn Ave.

1482 N. Milwaukee Ave.

https://www.kizuki.com/

Event:

http://www.chicagomatsuri.com

KIZUKI CHICAGO JAPANESE MATSURI 2019

Dates: Friday, September 20 (3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.); Saturday, September 21 (11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.) & Sunday, September 22 (11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.)

Free Admission

Address: NEWCITY Plaza | 1457 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60642 | Parking Garage Available

Recipe:

RECIPE: Chicken Rich Ramen

All-chicken hearty broth topped with chicken chashu

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

Chicken Frame, 1

Chicken Skin: All available from the chicken

Chicken Wing Tips

Chicken Neck

Chicken Breast, 1 piece

Yellow Onion, 1 whole, chopped

Green Onion, 1 bunch, chopped

Carrot, 2 piece, chopped

Ginger, 1 piece, chopped

Filtered Water: 2 gallons

Sea Salt, 1-2 tsp to taste

Soy Sauce, 3 tbsp to taste

Japanese Dashi Powder, 1 tsp, to taste

Thin Ramen Noodle, 1 to 2 packages (about 6 servings)

Yu Choy, 1.5 pounds, cut into 3-inch lengths (Asian vegetable)

Green Onion, 1 bunch, chopped

Egg, 6

Broth Method:

If possible, roast the chicken frame until golden (about 10 minutes about 400 degrees). In a large pot, sauté the chicken skin, neck, wing tips, and chicken breast until golden (about 4 minutes on each side). Then add all of the vegetables and chicken frame. Add water, turn stove to high and cook until you reach a hard boil. Turn stove down to medium low and cook for 2-3 hours. Remove the chicken breast after 15 minutes and put aside, checking that it has reached an internal temperature of 165F. Add seasonings (sea salt, soy sauce and Japanese Dashi Powder) to taste.

Ramen Method: