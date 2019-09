Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Edens Expressway in Skokie.

State police said a black Honda was heading northbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 94, at Gross Point Road, around 5 a.m. Monday, when the driver lost control.

The car hit the left concrete median wall, and then overturned across all lanes of traffic.

The 25-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, he has not been identified.