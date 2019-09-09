× Lunchbreak: Heirloom Tomato Chaat

Yoshi Yamada

Superkhana International

3059 W. Diversey Ave.

https://superkhanachicago.com

Recipe:

Heirloom Tomato Chaat

4 larger or 6-7 smaller heirloom tomatoes mix and match colors (check out some of the great tomatoes at Froggy Meadow Farms, GCM)

6 sprigs of mint

1 cucumber (check out some of the heirloom varieties at Froggy Meadow Farms)

2 pieces scallion

Drizzle of achaar oil

Maple lime vinaigrette, about a teaspoon per tomato, to taste.

salt to taste

1 small bag Haldirams brand Aloo Bhujia (Indian snack)

Instructions:

Skin & de-seed the cucumber. Cut into a nice dice.

Cut tomatoes into good sized chunks, 1.5 inch pieces are great.

Dice scallions into thin rounds.

Combine the scallions, cucumbers and tomatoes. Tear up the mint by hand and scatter over the tomatoes.

Salt them and dress in the maple lime vinaigrette, mixing thoroughly.

Place portion each in 4 bowls.

Drizzle with the achaar oil.

Blanket with a layer of the Aloo Bhujia.

Achaar Oil

1 jar Mothers brand tomato Achaar (Indian pickles) (can be found at ALDI, Metro Spice Mart, Amazon)

1 quart of neutral oil

Instructions:

Using a just large enough pot, warm the oil and the tomato achaar, together over a very low flame. leave on stove for about an hour and a half, hot but not even simmering. Stir occasionally so nothing sticks. Remove from heat and let sit for another hour until cool. strain off the pickle using a fine mesh strainer. You should be left with a bright red, pungent, mildly spicy and completely delicious oil.

Maple Lime Vinigrette

3 tbs lime juice

3 tbs champagne vinegar

4 tbs maple syrup

1 cup oil

a pinch of salt

Instructions:

Shake all of the ingredients together in a sealed container like a quart container.

When briefly emulsified, it is ready to use.