Late season warm, humid tropical air brings Chicago’s longest multi-day 80-degree streak in a month; an 89-degree high Tuesday would be the city’s warmest in over a month; moist air introduces a day to day chance of scat t-storms
Early sampling of September weather
Rain chance Tuesday, then dry weather returns
Heat returns—hottest day in over a month
What were the temps from July 26-July 31, 1934 and was August nearly as warm?
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
What are heating and cooling degree days?
Spotty showers possible overnight, warm and mostly sunny Monday
City’s current warm spell to last into Friday
A Sunny start to August
How long has it been since Chicago has had a record low temperature?
What is the all-time record for highest temperature for a Wrigley Field Cubs game?
100-degree heat index and scattered showers/thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening
A true summer weekend and July 4th week