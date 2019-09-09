‘IT Chapter Two’ director Andy Muschietti calls film a love letter to childhood; confirms 5-hour ‘Super Cut’ in the works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Didn't get enough of Pennywise and The Losers' Club during the near 3 hour viewing experience of "IT Chapter Two?" Well you're in luck! "IT Chapter Two" director Andy Muschietti tells Entertainment Tonight that he's working on of both "IT" films.

Fans of the extensive and beloved original text from author Stephen King are hoping that the so called "super cut" would mirror the timeline from the book. That's likely, considering Muschietti says there a couple of scenes there weren't a part of either film that he'd like to include in this new special edition.

WGN talked to him in Los Angeles where he told us heard from the highly vocal and faithful following of King's book but that he had to go with his gut on some choices when making the movie... staying loyal to the story and the way it impacted him personally during the two times he read it, calling it a love letter to childhood.

"IT Chapter Two" is in theaters now. With a $91M opening weekend, it's the second highest grossing debut for a horror film... right behind it's predecessor, 2017's "IT."