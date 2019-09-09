Heat returns—hottest day in over a month

As a warm front surges north of our area, gusty SW winds will direct much warmer and more humid air into our area Tuesday. Afternoon highs will reach well into the 80s, probably touching on 90 degrees in a few areas—the warmest experienced here in a little over a month. The last official 90 degree reading we have registered occurred August 5.

A frontal boundary will sag back south into southern Wisconsin the next couple days keeping Chicago in the warm humid air for the most part. There could be a few periods of showers and thunderstorms mainly in northern portions of our area closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. A cold front should finally sink through Chicago bringing short-lived cooler and less humid conditions Friday. Heat returns later Saturday, continuing into the first part of next week.