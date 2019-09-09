Garrett Popcorn selling 70-cent popcorn bags all week

CHICAGO — Garrett Popcorn is celebrating its 70th anniversary by offering 70-cent bags of the classic caramel and cheese combination at its shops this week.

The promotion runs through Friday, but it’s only available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. — the perfect time for sneaking away on your lunch break!

There are a couple of rules. This offer is only available in anniversary size bags with Garrett Mix (caramel and cheese popcorn), and there’s only one bag per customer.

If you can’t get to a shop, the company is offering 70-cent shipping on online orders for the rest of September with code “CELEBRATE70.”