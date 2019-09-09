× Focus On Family: Author of Choosing College: How to Make Better Learning Decisions Throughout Your Life

Michael B. Horn

Michael B. Horn, co-author of the upcoming book “Choosing College,” will focus on helping parents realize that the question of why their kids are going to college is more important than where they are going to college. Helping them make their decision this way will make them less likely to drop out of school or be unsatisfied with their careers and lives after they graduate.

