Dozens of low-income tenants without housing in Aurora after building deemed unsafe

AURORA, Ill. — Dozens of tenants in southwest suburban Aurora are facing homelessness after the apartment building they were forced to leave was deemed unsafe. And Monday their landlord stopped paying for their hotel.

The “For Lease” sign is still up at the old YMCA building on Garfield Avenue in Aurora, even as “condemned” signs hangs on the door.

The building was supposed to be good news for low income families who came to live there because of the affordable rent.

Documents from the city of Aurora show the building was deemed unsafe last month with numerous code violations and a fire in June.

A letter posted by management on the office door told residents they may be able to get back in August 29, more than a week ago. It didn’t happen.

The 30 tenants of the apartment building, from newborns to seniors, had to move out of Rodeway Inn in North Aurora Monday.

Residents got a payoff if they agreed not to sue for a broken lease. But it also left them without a place to live.

Resident James Herron said the property manager handed out checks for $1000 Monday.

“Pretty much saying we’re on our own,” Herron said.

The man who handed out those $1000 checks was the apparent property manager, Lou Giorando, told WGN News he had no comment. He said to talk with the building’s owner, T2 Capital Investments in Wheaton and they have yet to provide any answers.