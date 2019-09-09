× Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ San Diego

*Only four pitchers since 1999 to qualify for the ERA title have finished a season with an ERA under 2.00 at home and over 5.00 on the road. Kyle Hendricks could make it five. The only Cubs pitcher to qualify for an ERA title that finished a season with an ERA below 2.00 at home and above 5.00 on the road was Percy Jones in 1926 (1.97 home, 5.11 road).

*Since Aug. 18, the Cubs are 9-1 when they hit two or more home runs in a game and 2-7 when they have one or fewer.

*The Cubs lost three of four games against the Brewers in their most recent series, yet they still retain the second NL Wild Card spot, leading Arizona by a game and a half, and Milwaukee by two games.

*The Padres won two of three games against the Rockies in their last series, as the two teams combined for just 11 runs total over the three games. San Diego pitched to a 0.64 ERA in that series, its lowest mark against the Rockies in any three-game series all-time.

*Hunter Renfroe has gone 72 consecutive plate appearances without a home run, one PA shy of his longest homerless streak in his MLB career (73 straight PA in 2017). In the 22 games in which Renfore has gone homerless, he is slashing .102/.229/.136 with one RBI and 32 strikeouts.

*The Cubs are 29-42 (.408) on the road this season, compared to 47-24 (.662) at home. That difference in home and road winning percentage (.254) is the largest in baseball this season

*Kyle Schwarber has hit 34 home runs this season, tied with Billy Williams (1965) for third most by a left-handed batter in team history. This is Schwarber’s second 30-home run season with the Cubs – only Billy Williams (5) and Anthony Rizzo (4) have more 30-home run seasons as a LHB in team history.

