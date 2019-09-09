Around Town checks out the new State of the Art Science Wing at Marist High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marist embarked on a $15 million capital campaign to transform the monastery, the home of the Marist Brothers, in a 10-lab science wing with a planetarium. Their previous labs were outdated and separate from classrooms. Therefore, science classes had to move to the lab and schedule their lab time. The new labs allow for everything to happen in one space.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Health sciences is the number two area of college study for the recent alums, so the new science wing gives the students every advantage to prepare them for college and a career.

Marist High School:

4200 W. 115th St.

Chicago, IL 60655

marist.net