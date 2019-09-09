App for on-demand poop pickup, yard work helps landscapers do more business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Alex Nieder's landscaping business has always done well, taking him all over the northwest suburbs of Chicago, but it was an app for yard work — and dog poop — that changed his own income landscape.

He says they made $25,000 with Plowz and Mowz last year.

"It's just all the stuff that people don't want to do," Nieder laughs.

Regardless of how much you love your fur baby, you'll never hear a dog owner relishing the piles left behind. Which creates an opportunity Alex and others are happy to scoop up.

"I go on the app and check out exactly what they want me to do, and then go ahead and hit the accept button; and within 30 seconds, I'll know if they accept my bid," he said.

Since adding the poop pick up to the app's platform, jobs have been pouring in. Poop isn't pretty, but at least it's profitable.