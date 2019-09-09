× After another exam on injured thumb, Cubs won’t rule out a return for Javier Baez

SAN DIEGO – When it was revealed on Saturday that he had a hairline fracture in his left thumb, many figured that “El Mago’s” season was likely done.

But after seeing a hand specialist, the Cubs won’t rule out the possibility that Javier Baez maked a return to the Cubs’ lineup in 2019, but it could be a bit, and it will depend on the team’s play the rest of September.

On Monday, the Cubs disclosed that the exam of Baez’s thumb confirmed a hairline fracture of his left thumb but there was not damage to the UCL or other ligaments. While they believe the All-Star infielder won’t play for the rest of this month, Baez will continue to rehab in hopes of returning in October if the Cubs can reach the postseason.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.