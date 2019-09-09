4 more cases of Legionnaires Disease confirmed at Kane County retirement home

BATAVIA, Ill. — Several more cases of Legionnaires Disease have been confirmed at a retirement home in Kane County.

Convenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia said earlier this month that four people were hospitalized.

Monday officials said there are four more cases.

“Two cases were reported to us this week, we received word of an early-onset case from midAugust and an additional case reported this past Saturday,” said Kane County Health Department Executive Director Barbara Jeffers said in a statement. “We are working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Covenant Living to monitor this situation.”

Health officials are trying to find the source.

Amanda Gosnell, Covenant Living at the Holmstad executive director said in a statement:

Water testing results are still pending with IDPH to determine if there is a source of legionella bacteria on the Holmstad campus. However, because the safety of our residents, guests, and employees is our top priority, we have proactively and aggressively moved forward with several of the measures that could potentially be advised in the event of a positive result. We continue to collaborate closely with water management experts and state and the Kane County health departments and are following all recommendations; under their advisement, we continue to welcome visitors and maintain regular operations.

People over the age of 50 are at a higher risk of developing Legionnaires which is a serious lung infection that can be spread through water.