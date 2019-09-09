$10K worth of custom guitars stolen from Pilsen shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —The owner of a custom guitar shop hopes security camera images will help find the person who stole instruments worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Chicago Guitarspace in Pilsen was burglarized last month and the thief made off with a dozen custom made guitars.

Owner Richard Phillis said his shop was hit right after he left for the day.

He alerted the music community to keep an eye out for anyone trying to sell the guitars and has pictures of them on the shop’s website and Facebook.

Although Phillis has a handful of projects and a pedal making workshop later this month, he fears the loss may too much to overcome.

The person was shown on security cameras Police aren’t sure if it`s a man or woman, but describe the person as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. All the stolen items were loaded into a light grey van, but cameras didn’t get the license plate.