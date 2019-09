× Woman dead after shooting at Dolton birthday party

DOLTON, Ill. — A woman was killed after a shooting at a south suburban birthday party early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened outside of Chuck’s Lounge at 144th Street and South King Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Angelneka Smith, 31, was shot and killed and another man was wounded.

Witnesses said tensions were high just before shots rang out.

Officials have not said what sparked the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.