Unusual September warmth follows cloudy, cool, damp Sunday
-
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
-
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
-
First full Sept weekend to feature cool, comfortable temps & scattered Sat night/Sunday showers; pattern shift coming— late season influx of warm, humid tropical air headed this way next week; Dorian rides jet stream into Canadian maritimes
-
Cooler, drier air mass brings a taste of fall weather
-
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
-
-
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
-
Cold front to trigger showers/t-storms Monday
-
Seasonably warm temperatures cool Sunday, warmup next week
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
-
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
-
Robbins holds annual Back to School Parade
-
Storms hit Sunday—more to follow in week ahead